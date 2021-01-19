The Twisted Twig offers art classes, shopping

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -An Iron County business is bringing art to the area. The Twisted Twig is a gift shop, but also an art studio.

“When I bought the building I wanted a place that I could sell my things,” said Maureen Bromley, the owner.

That’s why Bromley opened up the business at 336 Superior Avenue, right in the heart of downtown Crystal Falls. She says she teaches art classes through the Crystal Falls Contemporary Center but when COVID-19 hit, that changed.

“I’ll put up a pop-up class for you and we’ll have some fun,” said Bromley.

The classes are held at the Twisted Twig, and art utensils are provided. Bromley says there is a limit of 10 people in the class, including the instructor, with all proceeds going to the non-profit contemporary center. But that isn’t all the shop offers.

Kathy Carlson, a part owner, says they also decided to add retail to the business.

“That would be some traffic, that would help with the classes,” said Carlson.

And it did.

“It turned out to be a lot bigger than I thought it would be,” said Bromley.

Bromley says much of these gifts inside the Twisted Twig are made from artists around this area, and it gives them a great way to show their skills. But even the merchandise she does order also brings humor.

“We just want people to have fun when they come in here, if they leave with a smile that’s all we can ask,” she said.

Carlson says they will continue to focus on supporting local.

“We wanted this to be a store, a place, that people would come that live here,” added Carlson.

The Twisted Twig is open Tuesday through Saturday. To find out how to reserve a spot in an art class click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.