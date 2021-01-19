Advertisement

The Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to roughly $860 million

If there is a winner in tonight’s drawing, it will be the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The potential winnings for this week’s drawings are reaching record amounts.
The potential winnings for this week’s drawings are reaching record amounts.(Nick Nelson)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight marks the next Mega Millions drawing, roughly $860 million.

There has not been a winning ticket, matching all six numbers, since September. If there is a winner tonight, the amount won will be the third largest jackpot in us history.

The odds of winning are roughly 1 to 302 million, but that doesn’t stop people from playing.

Community residents at Kassels Korner in Negaunee Township had some ideas about what they would do if they won the jackpot.

“We’d give some to the church, we’d give a bunch to animal shelters across the country, we’d definitely get my mom a new place to live, a new home,” says Reed Lofaro, a Marquette county resident.

A Negaunee resident, Cathy Heiskanen, has a new destination in mind for her potential winnings.

“Move to Florida for the winters,” says Heiskanen. “And do a lot of remodeling on the house.”

The Powerball is also building, now up to 730 million dollars. A winning ticket would make it the fifth largest in U.S. history for a winning ticket.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mine effect snow in Marquette County
A table set up for the Landmark Inn's passport for two dining
Landmark Inn offering passport for two dining experience
Don't miss your chance for a personal tour of the Quincy Mine in Hancock. Gather your group and...
Quincy Mine Shaft Association opens mine for winter tours
Small U.P. businesses to receive economic aid
Paul Schumacher presents a $900 check to the Care Clinic in Marquette.
Marquette man donates $900 to the Care Clinic with money from late wife’s art auction