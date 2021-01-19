The Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to roughly $860 million

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight marks the next Mega Millions drawing, roughly $860 million.

There has not been a winning ticket, matching all six numbers, since September. If there is a winner tonight, the amount won will be the third largest jackpot in us history.

The odds of winning are roughly 1 to 302 million, but that doesn’t stop people from playing.

Community residents at Kassels Korner in Negaunee Township had some ideas about what they would do if they won the jackpot.

“We’d give some to the church, we’d give a bunch to animal shelters across the country, we’d definitely get my mom a new place to live, a new home,” says Reed Lofaro, a Marquette county resident.

A Negaunee resident, Cathy Heiskanen, has a new destination in mind for her potential winnings.

“Move to Florida for the winters,” says Heiskanen. “And do a lot of remodeling on the house.”

The Powerball is also building, now up to 730 million dollars. A winning ticket would make it the fifth largest in U.S. history for a winning ticket.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.