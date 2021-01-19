Advertisement

Small U.P. businesses to receive economic aid

Businesses can apply for Survival Grants and/or Payment Protection Loans
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It has not been easy for small businesses across the Upper Peninsula. Luckily, for a good number of them, help is on the way.

This week, businesses that have less than 100 employees and have experienced hardship since Governor Whitmer’s executive order in December are eligible to apply for InvestUP’s Small Business Survival Grant Program.

“Those that were adversely affected by that order,” said InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante, “have a chance now for a grant between $15,000 and $20,000, depending on their circumstances.”

Out of the $55 million sent by the state government, $2.5 million will go to the Upper Peninsula. Fittante says many places applied for the grants in a flash.

“There were 15,000 in the queue that have already applied,” he stated, “and some 2,000 have successfully walked through the application process.”

The deadline to apply for a grant is this coming Friday at noon.

In Iron Mountain, more help. First National Bank & Trust has received funding to give other U.P. businesses Paycheck Protection Loans. Business Banker Dale Cook says this money can help them start to get back on track.

“The intended loan is to help small businesses, large businesses, profits, and non-profits,” Cook said. “Right now, they are struggling, whether it’d be payroll, utility expenses, operating expenses, etc.”

Cook is optimistic about the status of these businesses in the coming months.

“We’re hoping that when summer comes around or fall,” he said, “maybe the economic outlook is a little better.”

Fittante says he is happy to help as many businesses as possible.

“Gratitude, I think, is the overriding emotion,” he mentioned, “for us to hopefully help them find a way through this pandemic.”

To apply for a Survival Grant, visit https://www.update906.com/. To find out how to receive a Paycheck Protection Program Loan, visit https://www.fnbimk.com/ppp-paycheck-protection-program.

