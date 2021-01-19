Advertisement

Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you’ve been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want, and then hang up. Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website.

According to the Just Scream! website, personal numbers are not stored.

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.

The hotline was launched just before Election Day and since then Gollmar says he’s gotten more than 70,000 phone calls.

If you want to participate, you’ll have to act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.

