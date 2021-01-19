School supervisor shaves hair off for student with Alopecia

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One school supervisor at Graveraet Elementary School kept her promise to a student to cut all her hair off Monday.

Four years ago, Malachi Divine was diagnosed with Alopecia and started losing his hair. To hide his condition the fifth grader wore hats to school everyday.

“It’s just scary because I felt like people were going to stare at me and tell secrets about me and laugh,” Malachi said.

Jodi Roflson who is his neighbor and school supervisor took notice.

“It really tugged at my heart strings that I saw him wearing a hat because he’s just so brilliant,” Roflson said. “It kind of shines through. I thought, you know what, I would really love for him to be really proud at how he looks.”

The two met just last summer, but formed an instant connection. Rolfson was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was a kid, too. So, she decided to make a deal with Malachi.

“Malachi, if you can go the whole month of November without a hat, we’ll make some sort of deal,” Roflson said. “Then I said, ‘I’ll let you shave my head.’”

Hesitant at first, Malachi agreed. Not only did he go through the whole month of November, but he continued through December, too.

“I kept growing more hair,” Malachi said. “I got to dye my hair, which was cool. I just felt like I could walk around and have hair like normal people.”

Monday, his neighbor and friend reminded him, it’s okay to look a little different. To others who feel different, Malachi has a message.

“To feel brave and that they shouldn’t be scared because it’s okay if people stare. It’s okay if people laugh about it, but you can feel like your own self.”

Rolfson has a brother also dealing with Alopecia.

