Quincy Mine Shaft Association opens mine for winter tours

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine is now open for tours. In the past, the mine had set hours for any available winter tours. Now, it is a bit more flexible.

Quincy Mine Hoist Association Facilities Manager and Lead Guide Tom Wright said things are a tad different this time around. Especially for those who have been in the mine previously.

“First off, all this white stuff around,” said Wright, referencing the newly fell snow in contrast from the more known summer tours. “And of course the icicles,” he added.

To comply with health department orders the mine cannot offer transport ride tours. Wright said visitors would be packed too closely that way.

“We started doing a walking tour because of the COVID protocols, procedures, and social distancing,” Wright explained.

The tours are offered on-demand only which gives people more options based on their schedules. Tours can be booked over the phone at (906) 482-5569 or at (906) 370-3525.

“A lot of times,” said Wright. “If we have personnel, we can get them underground and get them on a tour very quickly.”

The Quincy Mine Hoist Association website recommends wearing a jacket and long pants. They also ask you to wear weather-able shoes, as the mine is muddy.

Additionally, tours last as long as two and a half hours.

Full tours are $40 for adults and $20 for children 6-12.

“It’s your chance to get up close and personal with 1.1-billion-year-old geology,” said Wright. “To ask all the questions you may have always wanted to ask.”

