Advertisement

MSP motor carrier officers join neighboring forces to fight human trafficking

The goal of this week-long, multi-state human trafficking initiative is to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place.
Many agencies nationwide are working to stop human trafficking.
Many agencies nationwide are working to stop human trafficking.(Elizabeth Williams)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - During National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Starting yesterday, Monday, Jan. 18, and through Friday, Jan. 22, MSP MCOs will join with their colleagues in the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police and Indiana State Police, along with the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

The goal of this week-long, multi-state human trafficking initiative is to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education. For more information about TAT, visit truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(Cleveland-Cliffs logo)
Cleveland-Cliffs donates $1M to more than 35 communities to address food insecurity
UPHS-Portage tightens inpatient visitor rules
NMU President Fritz Erickson
Live interview with NMU President Fritz Erickson as the winter semester begins
MTU's Sustainability Film Series
Happening virtually, MTU’s Sustainable Film Series starts this week