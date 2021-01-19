Michigan DNR seeks input on comprehensive strategy for more than 4M acres of public lands

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The power of public lands. That simple but meaningful idea has been at the heart of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ efforts, over the past year, to update its strategy for nearly 4.6 million acres of state forests, parks, trails, game and wildlife areas, and other public lands.

The result of those efforts – a complete, comprehensive draft of the DNR’s updated strategy to tap into the power of public lands for the benefit of Michigan’s residents, natural resources and economy – is now available for review at Michigan.gov/PublicLands.

The DNR invites the public and stakeholders to provide input on the draft land strategy through an online survey or via email to DNR-LandStrategy@Michigan.gov. Feedback will be accepted through Feb. 12.

“Through thoughtful, careful planning, public lands can – and already do – have a powerful effect on our quality of life as Michiganders,” said Scott Whitcomb, DNR senior adviser for wildlife and public lands. “Taking good care of the lands the DNR manages creates ample opportunities for residents and visitors to hunt, camp, fish, hike, ride the trails, and connect with nature and history in ways that are uniquely Michigan. It contributes significantly to the health of our families, our environment and our economy.”

To provide a framework for conserving and managing public lands to ensure their best use for Michigan residents and visitors and the state’s natural resources, the DNR created a land strategy in 2013.

During the process of updating this strategy for 2021, the DNR has gathered input from people around the state. The comprehensive draft strategy now available for review incorporates input from the public and stakeholders received in the fall of 2020.

Feedback on the draft will be incorporated, as appropriate, in the development of a final land strategy, which will be submitted to the Legislature by July 1.

The updated public land strategy will guide the DNR in accomplishing goals of:

Protecting and preserving Michigan’s natural and cultural resources.

Providing spaces for quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

Performing responsible natural resources management.

More information about the strategy can be found at Michigan.gov/PublicLands.

