MDOT looking for names for snowplows

Wing Plow moving snow on I-69.
Wing Plow moving snow on I-69.(James D. LeMay | Michigan Department of Transportation)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking for some creative names for their snowplows. In a move inspired overseas in Scotland, MDOT is slowly in the process of taking names for their more than 250 plows state-wide.

So far, Plowasaurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot, and Snowboni have all been chosen from hundreds of submissions downstate. MDOT officials say it’s also a way to increase awareness of their online interactive map at MI-Drive.

“We thought this would be a fun way in getting people involved and following what our maintenance vehicles are up to and what our winter maintenance efforts look like and this way they can go to our MIDrive map and see a plow that they may have given a name to,” said Dan Weingarten, Spokesperson for MDOT.

MDOT is rolling the naming out slowly and submissions must be family friendly and cannot be the names of famous people. For more on how you can submit a name for a plow, click here.

