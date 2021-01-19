Marquette man donates $900 to the Care Clinic with money from late wife’s art auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Paul Schumacher’s wife died of lung cancer in 2017. To honor her memory, he decided to sell her left behind paintings and donate the money to local nonprofits.

The auction sold more than 18 of Susan’s artwork and raised over $2000.

Today, Schumacher presented a check to the Care Clinic with money raised from the art sales.

He says he is very grateful for the clinic and the work that they provide to the Marquette area.

“After they took a look at what I had to offer, they were very excited about it,” says Schumacher. “And that gave me a lot of incentive to then go ahead and really push forward with the promotion. And I’m glad that they were able to help me with that.”

Susan’s artwork is still available for regular purchasing.

To purchase a painting, visit the Susan’s Mission website.

