Advertisement

Marquette man donates $900 to the Care Clinic with money from late wife’s art auction

Paul Schumacher presents a $900 check to the Care Clinic in Marquette.
Paul Schumacher presents a $900 check to the Care Clinic in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Paul Schumacher’s wife died of lung cancer in 2017. To honor her memory, he decided to sell her left behind paintings and donate the money to local nonprofits.

The auction sold more than 18 of Susan’s artwork and raised over $2000.

Today, Schumacher presented a check to the Care Clinic with money raised from the art sales.

He says he is very grateful for the clinic and the work that they provide to the Marquette area.

“After they took a look at what I had to offer, they were very excited about it,” says Schumacher. “And that gave me a lot of incentive to then go ahead and really push forward with the promotion. And I’m glad that they were able to help me with that.”

Susan’s artwork is still available for regular purchasing.

To purchase a painting, visit the Susan’s Mission website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mine effect snow in Marquette County
A table set up for the Landmark Inn's passport for two dining
Landmark Inn offering passport for two dining experience
Don't miss your chance for a personal tour of the Quincy Mine in Hancock. Gather your group and...
Quincy Mine Shaft Association opens mine for winter tours
Small U.P. businesses to receive economic aid