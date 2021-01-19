Landmark Inn offering passport for two dining experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to get away this winter? How about passport for two? The Landmark Inn in Marquette has a new way to enjoy far-off-lands with that special someone without the risk of leaving the U.P. They call it passport for two in-room dining.

The menu will feature Indian, Japanese and Thai themes on certain dates. It includes a 4-course dinner-for-two and accommodations in one of their rooms. The meal is all delivered right to your room using a contact-free method. The Landmark’s Executive Chef, Jordan Green, says they’re excited to offer this new option to guests.

“I think people are certainly eager for a contact-free fun dining experience while restaurants are shutdown, we saw an opportunity to provide an overnight romantic getaway,” Green said.

The first passport for two is set for January 30 with the menu featuring Indian cuisine. Carry-out is also an option they’re offering.

