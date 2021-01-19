Lake effect snow chances ramp up

Light to moderate lake effect snow showers will continue this morning behind a front. Then, a clipper system will track across Canada into Ontario starting tomorrow through Friday. This will bring a front across the area tomorrow followed by a secondary cold front Thursday evening. A shot of even colder air moves in behind it by Friday. Ahead of this system look for a breezy Wednesday with southwest winds gusting around 30-35mph in the afternoon. Once the first front clear lake effect snow increases for Thursday and Friday.

Today: Light to moderate snow showers along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-teens west, upper teens elsewhere

Wednesday: Breezy, cloudy with light snow and seasonably mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along west to northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Morning light to moderate snow showers. Otherwise, a chilly day

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Mainly teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly mid-20s

