Advertisement

Lake effect snow chances ramp up

An active wintery trend continues this week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light to moderate lake effect snow showers will continue this morning behind a front. Then, a clipper system will track across Canada into Ontario starting tomorrow through Friday. This will bring a front across the area tomorrow followed by a secondary cold front Thursday evening. A shot of even colder air moves in behind it by Friday. Ahead of this system look for a breezy Wednesday with southwest winds gusting around 30-35mph in the afternoon. Once the first front clear lake effect snow increases for Thursday and Friday.

Today: Light to moderate snow showers along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-teens west, upper teens elsewhere

Wednesday: Breezy, cloudy with light snow and seasonably mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along west to northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Morning light to moderate snow showers. Otherwise, a chilly day

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Mainly teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly mid-20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard, local partners respond after tugboat sinks along Marquette breakwall
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather: 1/18/2021
Coldest Daylight So Far This Month on Tuesday
snow
A wintery pattern develops this week
Some colder than normal days expected this week under a dipping polar jet stream
Chance of flurries, snow showers north into Monday, MLK Day
Potential driving hazards in the form of slushy, slippery roads.
Chance of snow showers, flurries Sunday with sunny breaks east