Harden, Durant help Nets edge Bucks

Milwaukee’s four game winning streak snapped
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK, NY (WLUC) - Kevin Durant made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Milwaukee Bucks 125-123. Durant finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists to give the Nets their fourth straight victory in a game in which two of the East’s best went toe-to-toe right down to a tense finish that ended when Khris Middleton missed a potential winning 3-pointer from the corner. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which had its four-game winning streak stopped. Middleton added 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 22.

