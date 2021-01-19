Happening virtually, MTU’s Sustainable Film Series starts this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This year, anyone can attend the Sustainable Film Series hosted at Michigan Tech. It starts this week.

Date & Time: 7:00-8:00 pm, 3rd Thursdays of each month, Jan-May, 2021 (facilitated discussions only)

Cost: FREE, donations appreciated. Follow donation link: Michigan Tech Fund Sustainable Film Series

Location: Online (instructions on how to view each month’s film and a zoom link for facilitated discussions will be sent via email to registered participants. Register HERE )

The 2021 Sustainability Film Series (formerly Green Film Series) will allow you to participate, no matter where you live! See the film line-up below and save these dates in your calendar.

Since we are unable to host public gatherings on campus at this time, films and facilitated discussions will be online. Participants need to register HERE and information will be emailed monthly regarding how to view that month's film, plus a zoom link to the facilitated discussion, 7:00-8:00 pm, 3rd Thursdays of each month, Jan-May, 2021.

The Film Series and facilitated discussions will kick off Thursday, Jan. 21 with the showing of True Cost, a film about the clothes we wear, the people who make them, and the impact the industry is having on our world. The price of clothing has been decreasing for decades, while the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically. This 2015 documentary film investigates who really pays the price for our clothing? The discussion facilitator will be Dr. Soonkwan Hong, Associate Professor of Marketing, MTU College of Business.

“This seemed like an appropriate film for January, after the consumption spree of the holidays!” explained Joan Chadde, film series coordinator, and Director of the Michigan Tech Center for Science & Environmental Outreach. “Dr. Hong is the perfect discussion facilitator for this film, given his interests in marketing ethics, sustainable lifestyles, and consumer behavior.”

Film & Discussion Schedule

Jan. 21 – True Cost (92 min.)

This is a story about the clothes we wear, the people who make them, and the impact the industry is having on our world. The price of clothing has been decreasing for decades, while the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically. This documentary film pulls back the curtain on the untold story and asks us to consider, who really pays the price for our clothing? (2015)

Feb. 18– Minimalism (78 min.)

How might your life be better with less? The film examines the many flavors of minimalism by taking the audience inside the lives of minimalists from all walks of life -- families, entrepreneurs, architects, artists, journalists, scientists, and even a former Wall Street broker -- all of whom are striving to live a meaningful life with less. (2016)

March 18 – Brave Blue World (50 min.) Michigan Tech World Water Day Event

From reuse to energy generation, new innovations across five continents are explored in this documentary about building a future for sustainable water. (2020)

April 15 – Plastic Ocean (102 min.)

In the center of the Pacific Ocean gyre, researchers found more plastic than plankton. Plastic Ocean documents the newest science, how plastics, once they enter the oceans, break up into small particulates that enter the food chain where thy attract toxins like a magnet. These toxins are stored in seafood’s fatty tissues, and eventually consumed by us. What can we do? (2015)

May 20 – 2040 (92 min.)

What would the world look like in 2040 if we actually implement the solutions for climate change that already exist in 2019? It’s a story that’s less often told than that of future catastrophe, and it’s the premise of a new documentary from Australian filmmaker Damon Gameau, who tells the story by introducing us to his 4-year-old daughter, then visualizing in detail how technology could change by the time she’s 25. “I’m calling it an exercise in fact-based dreaming,” he says in the film. (2020)

Cosponsors

The film series is coordinated by the Michigan Tech Center for Science & Environmental Outreach.

Films are selected by our cosponsors: Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative, Michigan Tech Great Lakes Research Center, Keweenaw Land Trust, Keweenaw Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, MTU Sustainable Futures Institute, MTU Dept. of Social Sciences and Civil & Environmental Engineering, and the MTU College of Forest Resources & Environmental Science. Here’s a link to the 2021 schedule.

For More Information: Joan Chadde, 487-3341, jchadde@mtu.edu

