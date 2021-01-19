Connect Marquette adapts with online meetings, book club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For a group focused on networking and making professional connections, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of adaptation.

Connect Marquette has been holding online meetings since last March. According to the president, they’ve actually been able to connect with presenters and community leaders in ways they couldn’t before.

The best example of that is their next Lunch with Leaders Meeting Monday, they’ll be meeting with State Representative Sara Cambensy.

“In a way it’s been a switch, but in another way it’s allowed us to be able to do some amazing things like get Sara Cambensy to speak for us, because traditionally she would not be able to come up and do a talk if we were doing it in person,” said Connect Marquette President, Shannon Whitehouse.

Connect Marquette will have its virtual winter summit February 19. The group also has a book club.

