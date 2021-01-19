Bay College presents “Secret Identity” art exhibit

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s first winter exhibit is up and ready to be viewed. Located in the Besse Gallery, this exhibit is called Secret Identity by Carol Phillips. All pieces in the exhibit are oil on birch and feature different people as well as animals.

Bay College previously had a smaller exhibit featuring Carol Phillips, with paintings on ceramics. They loved her work so much they decided to bring her art back for another exhibit.

“I just love her work; I love her subject matters as well as the quality of her work. I love the colors,” said Kristine Granger, fine arts coordinator for Bay College.

Bay College is hosting a virtual “Artist Talk” with Phillips on Wednesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. to attend the virtual event, click here.

