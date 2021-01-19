Advertisement

Attorneys: Ex-governor charged in wrong county over Flint

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder appears in a court hearing remotely via Zoom.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder appears in a court hearing remotely via Zoom.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are telling prosecutors that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county.

Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

The former Republican governor was indicted by a Genesee County judge who sat as a grand juror and considered evidence presented by prosecutors.

Snyder lawyer Brian Lennon says in a letter to prosecutors Tuesday the allegations occurred at the governor’s office in Lansing. Snyder is among nine people charged in a new investigation of the crisis.

A hearing took place Tuesday in Snyder’s case and the next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

