Vietnam veteran receives Iron Mountain VA’s 1,000th COVID-19 vaccination

Don Michelin served with Army's 1st Infantry Division during 1966-1968 in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the 1,000th dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Iron Mountain VA's Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Manistique on Jan. 16, 2021.(John Jamison, VA Public Affairs Officer.)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Vietnam veteran was the 1,000th person vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

On Saturday, Don Michelin, who served with Army’s 1st Infantry Division during 1966-1968 in Vietnam, was the recipient of the 1,000th dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Iron Mountain VA’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Manistique. A photo of Michelin receiving his vaccination is above.

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is presently calling veterans who are 75 years old or older, or are in one or more of the following categories: homeless; a spinal cord injury, transplant, dialysis, oncology patient, or have other high-risk comorbidities.

More doses of the vaccine are ordered and as they arrive, the Iron Mountain VA will be calling and scheduling more veterans about receiving the vaccine.

