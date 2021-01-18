Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette gives hypothermia and ice safety tips

Ice along the shore of Lake Superior
Ice along the shore of Lake Superior(wluc)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter weather continues to arrive in the Upper Peninsula, U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette continue to train and prepare for possible rescues.

Petty Officer Crothers of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette, says although the winter weather is finally here, the station hasn’t had any ice rescues this season.

“This winter has been pretty slow. So, we haven’t had any calls yet - which is great for us, but we’re actively training.”

And those continuous training exercises are for ice rescues, but to prevent future Coast Guard calls, ice safety begins with you.

“Just make sure that when you go out on the ice, you’re wearing the proper gear,” Petty Officer Crothers said.

She says wearing warm clothing, a lifejacket, and always letting someone know where you’re going is essential.

However, two is always better than one.

“If you can, bring somebody with you,” she said.

And Crothers said no matter how long you’re planning on being outside, always stay hydrated and take energizing snacks.

She says the best idea before going onto the ice, however, is to check the forecast. And if you find yourself or someone in the ice, there’s precautions to take when trying to save them.

“You want to make sure you’re very gentle with them and keep talking to them – hearing is the last thing to go.”

According to Petty Officer Crothers, hands and feet are the first to lose feeling when experiencing hypothermia. Meaning, whoever is experiencing hypothermia, might not be able to help pull themselves out of the ice.

Petty officer Crothers says the best thing you can do when preparing to go onto the ice is to use your best judgment.

However, if you do find you or someone in the ice, calling 911 is a good idea.

