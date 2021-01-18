Advertisement

The State of Michigan issues $55 million to a grant program that will aid struggling businesses

Businesses that have been shutdown since the beginning can apply for up to $20,000. Those that have been temporarily shutdown can apply for up to $15,000.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program allows businesses that have been closed during COVID-19 to apply for grants from the state.

The U.P. is allocated $2.5 million out of that total.

An application period will be open from 9a.m. Tuesday January 19th to noon on Friday January 22nd. InvestUP will receive and review the applications.

“These opportunities will keep popping up through the next few months,” says the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bob Hendrickson. “So if you can be prepared that’s the easiest thing to do. The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Superior Community Partnership, and InvestUP, we all have staff on hand that can help guide people through this.”

This is not a first come first serve grant. All businesses that have been shutdown due to COVID can apply.

Those that have been shutdown since the beginning can apply for up to $20,000. Those that have been temporarily shutdown can apply for up to $15,000.

To fill out an application for a grant, click here.

