Small tug boat sinks near Marquette’s Lower Harbor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The tug lost power when traveling to the Lower Harbor in Marquette on Friday and hit the rocks below the breakwall. The Coast Guard says the tug is submerged in 26 feet of water.

About 100 gallons of oil and diesel fuel were released into water when it sank.

Sault Saint Marie Coast Guard and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy responded to the incident. A barge was brought into the water to try and receive the submerged tug.

The two people on board the tug when it lost power got off safely.

