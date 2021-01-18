Ryan Report - January 17, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Daniel Eichinger, the Director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Eichinger was named to the position in December 2018.

Learn more about the Michigan DNR and Eichinger in the videos in this story. Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

