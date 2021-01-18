Advertisement

Ryan Report - January 17, 2020

This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Dan Eichinger, the Director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Daniel Eichinger, the Director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Eichinger was named to the position in December 2018.

Learn more about the Michigan DNR and Eichinger in the videos in this story. Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

