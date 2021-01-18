Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming struggling as COVID-19 pandemic continues

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Stories of businesses struggling to survive during this pandemic continue to come in to TV6, the latest is Rare Earth Goods and Cafe in Ishpeming.

Recently the owner was denied a second Paycheck Protection Program loan (PPP). The reason? Business actually improved for the shop during 2020 compared to 2019. But here’s why, during the summer of 2019, major construction had Division street closed, limiting access to Rare Earth Goods where the store is located. The says that second PPP loan would mean a lot to her.

“It would mean I could make my payroll without digging into my personal savings account to do it, I want restrictions lifted, I want life to go back to normal, I’m not under yet but it’s close, it just tough,” said Pamela Perkins, Owner of Rare Earth Goods and Cafe.

Perkins has owned the business for 10 years. The cafe is still doing take-out orders, in fact as a show of customer appreciation, if you order 12 meals, the 13th is free.

