Advertisement

Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming struggling as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Rare Earth Goods and Cafe sign outside their building on Division Street in Ishpeming
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe sign outside their building on Division Street in Ishpeming(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Stories of businesses struggling to survive during this pandemic continue to come in to TV6, the latest is Rare Earth Goods and Cafe in Ishpeming.

Recently the owner was denied a second Paycheck Protection Program loan (PPP). The reason? Business actually improved for the shop during 2020 compared to 2019. But here’s why, during the summer of 2019, major construction had Division street closed, limiting access to Rare Earth Goods where the store is located. The says that second PPP loan would mean a lot to her.

“It would mean I could make my payroll without digging into my personal savings account to do it, I want restrictions lifted, I want life to go back to normal, I’m not under yet but it’s close, it just tough,” said Pamela Perkins, Owner of Rare Earth Goods and Cafe.

Perkins has owned the business for 10 years. The cafe is still doing take-out orders, in fact as a show of customer appreciation, if you order 12 meals, the 13th is free.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
First case of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mercy EMS serves Houghton and Keweenaw Counties.
Portage Canal accident reminds people to be careful on ice
A barge was brought into the water to try and receive the tug.
Small tug boat sinks near Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Businesses that have been shutdown since the beginning can apply for up to $20,000. Those that...
The State of Michigan issues $55 million to a grant program that will aid struggling businesses
Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale
Marquette man hosts art sale fundraiser of late wife’s paintings