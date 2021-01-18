NMU holds virtual Martin Luther King Day celebrations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The virtual event paid tribute to Martin Luther King’s legacy.

The theme for the annual event this year was truth, racial healing, and transformation.

Many guest speakers covered topics about racial equality, kindness, and self-care.

The event host, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jessica Cruz, says these topics could not have come at a better time.

“You know, I can’t help but reflect on everything’s that happened in the past couple weeks,” says Cruz. “The traumatic incidences and circumstances of today. And so personally I always believe in acknowledging our positionality and just being vulnerable and open about what we’re thinking and feeling.”

Following todays event are opportunities for community service and volunteer projects.

A month-long virtual activity challenge also starts, encouraging people to get outside and participate in winter activities.

More information for both upcoming events is available on the NMU website.

