Advertisement

Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell message to Twitter Monday.

In the video, she said it has been “the greatest honor” to serve as first lady.

Trump said she’s “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

“To all of the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever,” she said.

The message comes two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
First case of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Steven Dillingham, the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks outside the Oklahoma State...
Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data
Troops screened for threats in fortified DC
Troops screened for threats in fortified DC
Enbridge's logo
Enbridge’s legal battles continues; will defy state request
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone