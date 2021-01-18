Marquette Regional History Center extends Great Outdoors exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’d like to learn more about the history of the great outdoors and it’s relationship to Marquette County, here’s just the thing.

The Marquette Regional History Center is extending their great outdoors exhibit, and it’s almost entirely viewable online as well.

The exhibit looks at the history of activities like biking, skiing, ice climbing, kayaking and other ways residents enjoyed the outdoors.

“Most of us appreciate how beautiful it is here but we have access to so much land, all these great trail systems, it’s such a gift so, in a way this is honoring all those people who put so much effort out to create that.”

The exhibit will be on display at the history center through April now. It was made possible thanks to a grant of more than $5,000 from the Michigan Humanities Council.

