Marquette man hosts art sale fundraiser of late wife’s paintings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Susan Reyes Schumacher was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016.

After her passing a year and a half later, her husband was left with over 90 paintings and picture frames.

He decided to sell his wife’s paintings and donate the money to Cancer Care of Marquette County and Superior Health Foundation for the work they do in caring for cancer patients.

“It’s a terrible disease,” says husband Paul Schumacher, Director of Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale. “And when you watch somebody die from that it really changes your whole perspective. You tend to realize that things don’t matter; people matter, love really matters.”

The art sales will have themes to match the changing seasons. Right now, winter paintings are up for sale.

The paintings will be delivered to buyers by Paul himself.

To visit the art sale website, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.