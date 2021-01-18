Advertisement

Marquette man hosts art sale fundraiser of late wife’s paintings

The money from the paintings will support local nonprofit groups.
Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale
Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Susan Reyes Schumacher was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016.

After her passing a year and a half later, her husband was left with over 90 paintings and picture frames.

He decided to sell his wife’s paintings and donate the money to Cancer Care of Marquette County and Superior Health Foundation for the work they do in caring for cancer patients.

“It’s a terrible disease,” says husband Paul Schumacher, Director of Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale. “And when you watch somebody die from that it really changes your whole perspective. You tend to realize that things don’t matter; people matter, love really matters.”

The art sales will have themes to match the changing seasons. Right now, winter paintings are up for sale.

The paintings will be delivered to buyers by Paul himself.

To visit the art sale website, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
First case of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mercy EMS serves Houghton and Keweenaw Counties.
Portage Canal accident reminds people to be careful on ice
A barge was brought into the water to try and receive the tug.
Small tug boat sinks near Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe sign outside their building on Division Street in Ishpeming
Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming struggling as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Businesses that have been shutdown since the beginning can apply for up to $20,000. Those that...
The State of Michigan issues $55 million to a grant program that will aid struggling businesses