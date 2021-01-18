Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal

STANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old Lower Michigan man is safe Monday morning after falling through the ice Sunday night on the Portage Canal.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were called to the Stanton Township Beach at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. At the time of the call, the Macomb, Mich. man was still in the water. When deputies arrived, the man was holding onto the break wall. Another man on the break wall, had witnessed the 22-year-old person fall into the water.

Deputies and a Michigan DNR Conservation Officer used ropes to help both people back to shore on the icy break wall.

The 22-year-old man was taken to UP Health System-Portage by Mercy Ambulance for treatment of hypothermia. His condition and name are not being released at this time.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stanton Township First Responders, Mercy EMS and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.

