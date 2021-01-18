Advertisement

Drive through COVID-19 vaccinations at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

WIth an online scheduler to make scheduling your appointments easier.
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has been giving out around 200 Pfizer vaccines a day in a drive through setting.

“I’m born and raised here and I’m very pleased that our hospital is able to bring this to us in our age group,” said Trish Forstner-Cayia, who received her first Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital is only administering the vaccine to some frontline workers and people 75 and older. All candidates must live in either Delta, Schoolcraft, Alger, Luce or Mackinaw counties.

“Right now, all of our critical infrastructure’s that are eligible are getting a link from their employer and all of our seniors can actually go online or call our hotline,” said Sarah Giles, marketing coordinator for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

With an online scheduler, you can schedule your own appointment and just show up at the drive through.

Were able to have people drive through, we do all the paperwork while they’re in line. They get their shot under the tent, then they go up the hill to recover for 15 minutes,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

According to MLive, Schoolcraft County is number one in the state for most vaccines administered per capita.

“This is just a huge honor to be able to get this vaccine and get our people hopefully start to turn the tide on this COVID epidemic,” said Crumb.

The hospital wants to make sure it has enough vaccines to give to everyone who signs up for an appointment. If you click on a appointment time and it doesn’t work, the hospital hasn’t confirmed the number of vaccines for that week.

