Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Michigamme Township

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - One woman is dead and three are injured after multiple vehicles collided on US-41 Saturday evening in Michigamme Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 6 p.m.

The 20-year-old woman, driving a red 2005 Pontiac Aztek, was heading westbound near mile marker 102 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with two eastbound vehicles.

The driver suffered fatal injuries while her 19-year-old passenger was transported to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of serious injuries. Two other motorists were transported to Bell Memorial for injuries.

The investigations is still ongoing.

