Coldest Daylight So Far This Month on Tuesday
More Typical January Weather Expected This Week
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tuesday: Colder, snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts of Lake Superior
Highs: teens west half of the U.P., around 20 east and along the shores of the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Turning warmer, partly to mostly cloudy with brisk south to southwest winds developing
Highs: 20s to near 30
Thursday: A mild start, then turning colder with snow showers developing west later in the day
Highs: near 30 into the 30s
Friday: Cold with some snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior in northern sections
Highs: mainly in the teens
Temperatures should remain below average into the weekend. Outside of lake effect snow showers, little snow is expected away from Lake Superior.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.