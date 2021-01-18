Coldest Daylight So Far This Month on Tuesday

Tuesday: Colder, snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: teens west half of the U.P., around 20 east and along the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Turning warmer, partly to mostly cloudy with brisk south to southwest winds developing

Highs: 20s to near 30

Thursday: A mild start, then turning colder with snow showers developing west later in the day

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

Friday: Cold with some snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior in northern sections

Highs: mainly in the teens

Temperatures should remain below average into the weekend. Outside of lake effect snow showers, little snow is expected away from Lake Superior.

