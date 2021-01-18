Advertisement

Coast Guard, local partners respond after tugboat sinks along Marquette breakwall

The maximum pollution potential was determined to be 100 gallons of oil and diesel fuel, the Coast Guard said Monday.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie responded to a report of a submerged tug along the breakwall outside Marquette Friday.

At 11:40 a.m. on January 15, the Coast Guard received a report of a submerged tug in 26 feet of water off of the breakwall in Marquette.

The 30 foot tug was transiting to the lower harbor when it lost power and struck the breakwall due to the on scene weather conditions. The two persons onboard were able to safely disembark the vessel with no reported injuries. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and Coast Guard Pollution Responders reported to the scene.

The owner of the barge has commenced salvage operations to remove the vessel. The maximum pollution potential was determined to be 100 gallons of oil and diesel fuel. There is no sheening coming from the vessel. The Coast Guard continues to work in concert with EGLE and the vessel owner to mitigate damage to the environment.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with EGLE to ensure the safety of the public and environment. Local emergency managers were notified of the sunken vessel.

The above photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tugboat is visible on the right side of the photo.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
First case of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mercy EMS serves Houghton and Keweenaw Counties.
Portage Canal accident reminds people to be careful on ice
A barge was brought into the water to try and receive the tug.
Small tug boat sinks near Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe sign outside their building on Division Street in Ishpeming
Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming struggling as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Businesses that have been shutdown since the beginning can apply for up to $20,000. Those that...
The State of Michigan issues $55 million to a grant program that will aid struggling businesses
Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale
Marquette man hosts art sale fundraiser of late wife’s paintings