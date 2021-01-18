Coast Guard, local partners respond after tugboat sinks along Marquette breakwall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie responded to a report of a submerged tug along the breakwall outside Marquette Friday.

At 11:40 a.m. on January 15, the Coast Guard received a report of a submerged tug in 26 feet of water off of the breakwall in Marquette.

The 30 foot tug was transiting to the lower harbor when it lost power and struck the breakwall due to the on scene weather conditions. The two persons onboard were able to safely disembark the vessel with no reported injuries. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and Coast Guard Pollution Responders reported to the scene.

The owner of the barge has commenced salvage operations to remove the vessel. The maximum pollution potential was determined to be 100 gallons of oil and diesel fuel. There is no sheening coming from the vessel. The Coast Guard continues to work in concert with EGLE and the vessel owner to mitigate damage to the environment.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with EGLE to ensure the safety of the public and environment. Local emergency managers were notified of the sunken vessel.

The above photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tugboat is visible on the right side of the photo.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.