Chance of flurries, snow showers north into Monday, MLK Day

Some colder than normal days expected this week under a dipping polar jet stream

A Canadian Prairies-based frontal system enters the western U.P. early Monday morning, its dynamics merged with Lake Superior moisture to produce snow showers over Gogebic County and Copper Country. Snow chances spread eastward into the central U.P. by afternoon and then the eastern counties after sunset.

Temperatures trend below the seasonal average Tuesday in the wake of the front’s passage, with lake effect snow over the NW wind belts Tuesday (and tapering off early Wednesday).

Another system quickly enters the Upper Peninsula Wednesday afternoon with a chance to produce widespread snow throughout the region. This front is expected to exit Thursday with lake effect snow again for the NW wind belts – but also another cold spell for the U.P. for Friday with overnight lows below zero possible.

A cold frontal system is expected to arrive next weekend with a chance to tap into Gulf moisture migrating into the Upper Midwest –a possible production abundant snowfall for the U.P.

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers; breezy NW winds late from 10-20 mph

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers over the NW wind belts; colder

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers over the NW wind belts; cold and blustery

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Variable cloudiness

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of moderate snow

>Highs: 20

