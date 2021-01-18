Advertisement

A wintery pattern develops this week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front will move across the U.P. today. This will trigger snow showers in the Keweenaw followed by lake effect snow tonight along the northwest wind belts. Cooler air will move in for tomorrow and continued to support lake effect snow. Snowfall amount for most areas will range 1-3″ with around 5″ in the higher elevations of the Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Marquette, Alger, and Luce counties. Then, another system will bring a few disturbance from Wednesday through Friday with more snow chances.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers in the northwest

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Tuesday: Chilly with snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 10s

Wednesday: Morning flurries and cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Thursday: Cloudy and snowy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Morning snow showers, cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 10s

Sunday: Widespread snow for most

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Michigamme Township
First case of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan National Guard seal.
Michigan National Guard to join support effort for Biden Inauguration in Washington, DC

Latest News

Some colder than normal days expected this week under a dipping polar jet stream
Chance of flurries, snow showers north into Monday, MLK Day
Potential driving hazards in the form of slushy, slippery roads.
Chance of snow showers, flurries Sunday with sunny breaks east
Karl Bohnak's weather: 1/15/2021
Slow Trend to Colder into Next Week
snow
Wet snow spreads north