A wintery pattern develops this week

A front will move across the U.P. today. This will trigger snow showers in the Keweenaw followed by lake effect snow tonight along the northwest wind belts. Cooler air will move in for tomorrow and continued to support lake effect snow. Snowfall amount for most areas will range 1-3″ with around 5″ in the higher elevations of the Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Marquette, Alger, and Luce counties. Then, another system will bring a few disturbance from Wednesday through Friday with more snow chances.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers in the northwest

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Tuesday: Chilly with snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 10s

Wednesday: Morning flurries and cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Thursday: Cloudy and snowy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Morning snow showers, cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 10s

Sunday: Widespread snow for most

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.