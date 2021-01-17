Wildcats Defeat Cardinals, 61-45, For Weekend Split

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team bounced back Sunday to earn the weekend split with Saginaw Valley State University, 61-45, and improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Wildcats looked to have a slow start against the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe in SVSU, going down 10-4 early in the first quarter but were able to knot things up after 10 minutes of play and never looked back.

After forcing six turnovers in the latter part of the opening quarter, the women gained their first lead of the day with 8:34 left in the second stanza when Mueller hit a jump shot for two to make it 12-10, Wildcats.

The women went on an 18-7 run during the second period of play to lead the Cardinals, 28-17, as both teams headed to the locker rooms.

At the half, Kayla Tierney led the team in points with nine while Makaylee Kuhn had picked up six rebounds on the defensive side of the court. Elizabeth Lutz led the team in assists (four) through the first 20 minutes of play.

The women continued their successful outing in the second half, shooting 41.7 percent from the field to take the 44-30 lead going into the final quarter of play. The team then finished it out with a 17-point final quarter for the 61-45 final.

After taking the lead in the second quarter, the women remained on top for the final 28:49 of play.

Three Wildcats posted double-digit points, including Kuhn who picked up the double-double with a team-best 16 points and 13 rebounds. Samantha Potter was second on the team in points with 13, while Mueller added 12 of her own to the final tally.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.