‘Vista CAN sorting Sunday’: Volunteers help sort can and bottle donations for the Historic Vista

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater committee said they are overwhelmed with gratitude by the donated cans towards saving the historic building -- and they ask for your help to sort them out.

Vista Theater Board and Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) Vice President Diane Darlington announced that they’ve received as many as a hundred-thousand cans and bottles coming from the ‘Yes We Can Drive’ drive last October.

“We thank everybody who’ve helped out giving us cans and bottles. We’re not encouraging too many more (as) we’ve got our work cut out for us,” she explained.

Each item is sorted according to distributor in order to receive the full cash refund.

Volunteers were masked up and dressed warm as they worked inside the theater’s annex building Sunday.

”It is cold in here. There’s no electricity and no water. So you just dress extra warm. You just deal with it and after a while you don’t realize your feet are frozen! I’m so proud of our community. We want to thank everybody. We want to thank our volunteers, the people who help us in little itsy bitsy ways. It all adds up. It’s just amazing,” said Darlington.

The Vista Board Vice President explained that COVID rules limit the amount of sorting volunteers per shift, with also weather also a factor as the sorting process extends outdoors.

To volunteer in the sorting of can and bottle donations, click HERE.

Monetary donations towards saving the Historic Vista Theater can be made via their GoFundMe page.

