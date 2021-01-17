Advertisement

Superior Lanes open under new COVID safety guidelines

The Marquette-based family entertainment center also offering the arcade on a reserve basis
The Marquette-based family entertainment center also offering the arcade on a reserve basis.
The Marquette-based family entertainment center also offering the arcade on a reserve basis.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The bowling lanes at Superior Entertainment Center are open, bringing back amenities in family entertainment under updated COVID safety guidelines.

“Now you have to wear a mask at all times inside the building -- even when you’re bowling, any time you’re at your table, going to the bathroom, anything,” explained Manager Kayla Miller.

The center, running at 25% capacity, has groups distanced more than one lane apart.

Attendants sanitize all equipment and tables between guest groups to ensure a safe and fun experience -- a simple push of the service button located in each designated lane calls up attendants to provide customer assistance directly to you.

Marked walkways direct traffic flow in maintaining social distancing throughout the building.

Unfortunately no food and beverages are served nor are guests allowed to bring in their own.

But guests can still take advantage of the arcade.

“The arcade is open by reservation only right now. So if you want to use that, you’ve got to call ahead. We do have an online reservation system. So if you go on there and book your lanes, you can get a bit of a discount. Everybody’s excited to get outside again, I think,” said Miller.

The manager also noted that Superior Lanes is open three days a week (all times Eastern):

Friday -- 4pm to 9pm

Saturday -- 12pm to 9pm

Sunday -- 12pm to 6pm

To make bowling reservations online, visit: Superior Entertainment Center Bowling Reservations

To reserve the arcade in advance, call: 906-225-9230

Follow for updates via social media: Superior Entertainment Center Facebook

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
COVID-19 graphic
Baraga hospital responds to county officials’ COVID-19 “manifesto”
Copper Island Academy is now accepting applications.
Proposed Houghton County charter school may open by fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

Michigan Ice Fest 2021 cancelled but ice climbing season lives on
Superior Arts Youth Theater
Children across the UP film 3-part animation series
NTN Passport Challenge
NTN hosts Passport Challenge
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge open for the winter