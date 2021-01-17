Superior Lanes open under new COVID safety guidelines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The bowling lanes at Superior Entertainment Center are open, bringing back amenities in family entertainment under updated COVID safety guidelines.

“Now you have to wear a mask at all times inside the building -- even when you’re bowling, any time you’re at your table, going to the bathroom, anything,” explained Manager Kayla Miller.

The center, running at 25% capacity, has groups distanced more than one lane apart.

Attendants sanitize all equipment and tables between guest groups to ensure a safe and fun experience -- a simple push of the service button located in each designated lane calls up attendants to provide customer assistance directly to you.

Marked walkways direct traffic flow in maintaining social distancing throughout the building.

Unfortunately no food and beverages are served nor are guests allowed to bring in their own.

But guests can still take advantage of the arcade.

“The arcade is open by reservation only right now. So if you want to use that, you’ve got to call ahead. We do have an online reservation system. So if you go on there and book your lanes, you can get a bit of a discount. Everybody’s excited to get outside again, I think,” said Miller.

The manager also noted that Superior Lanes is open three days a week (all times Eastern):

Friday -- 4pm to 9pm

Saturday -- 12pm to 9pm

Sunday -- 12pm to 6pm

To make bowling reservations online, visit: Superior Entertainment Center Bowling Reservations

To reserve the arcade in advance, call: 906-225-9230

Follow for updates via social media: Superior Entertainment Center Facebook

