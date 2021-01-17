Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

