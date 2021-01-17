Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced when tickets for next weekend’s NFC Championship game will go on sale, as well as how many will be available.

On Sunday, the team said season ticket holders who opted in during the summer for a chance to buy tickets will receive on-sale information Tuesday by e-mail.

Tickets will be on sale online through Ticketmaster only on Wednesday, January 20th.

Officials say there will be no tickets available through the team’s ticket office.

About 6,500 tickets will be available for season ticket holders who opted in, an increase from the 6,000 which were sold for the Divisional Round playoff game. Ticket prices will range from $215-$280 based on location in the stadium.

There will also be a service fee from Ticketmaster.

500 more tickets available for Sunday #Packers https://t.co/NK2h9VAfUA — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2021

In addition to the 6,500 fan tickets, officials there will be an additional amount of guests in attendance, which will include invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

There will also be a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team, which will either be the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The total amount of fans in attendance during Saturday’s divisional round game was 8,456.

The total attendance today at Lambeau Field is 8,456 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

Just like during Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game, the team says seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium.

There will also be COVID-19 protocols in place during Sunday’s game, and no suites or club seats will be accessible. According to the team, tailgating in the parking lots will be prohibited Sunday, and everyone who attends the game must wear face coverings at all times.

Team officials say because of the significantly reduced capacity, they can’t guarantee all opted-in season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets.

There will also be a limited amount of parking passes that can be bought by season ticket holders making the ticket purchase.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

This will be the second year in a row the Packers have reached the NFC Championship game, and the first time the team has hosted the NFC Championship game since 2007.

Previously, the team won the Title game at Lambeau in 1996, and lost in 2007.

Rodgers gesturing to the crowd to get loud and celebrate. The Packers are hosting the NFC Championship, next Sunday at 2:05 pm CT — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 17, 2021

Hard to believe in the ridiculously great era of quarterbacking in GB with Favre and Rodgers, this will just be the 3rd NFC Title game @LambeauField (and 1st for Rodgers). Won in '96, lost in '07. 2020 -??? #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 17, 2021

