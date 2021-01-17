Outdoor fitness tips for winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor activities can be a great way to get some exercise in the winter.

Queen City Running Company salesperson Alex Dennis says going for a run is a simple but effective way to get active. However, Dennis says before you hit the trails, it’s important to get the right shoes.

“Finding a good, solid pair of trail shoes with a little bit of grip, maybe some waterproofing if you want it, that’s the biggest thing,” said Dennis.

According to Dennis, having the right amount of grip on your shoes is a key to staying on the move—and staying safe—while running outdoors.

“It’s kind of surprising, a lot of people come in here and their shoes are pretty worn out, just totally flat on the bottom,” Dennis said. “For shoes, trying to up the grip is definitely the biggest thing, then trying to find a pair of grips to put on them.”

Dennis says one of the most important safety tips for running outside is to dress in layers.

“You want to dress like it’s about 10 – 15 degrees warmer than it actually is, because you can anticipate moving, sweating, and heating up a little bit,” said Dennis. “You can wear a jacket that’s got a zipper in the front so you can undo it pretty easily. I find that windproof stuff is pretty sought after this time of year.”

Dennis also encourages preparing for a marathon, such as the Eh Winter Experience in February or the Queen City 5k in July, as a way to stay motivated to run during the winter.

“If anybody has summer goals for races or stuff you want to achieve or weight loss, I think that trying to maintain a little bit of that base in the winter is the best way to make the summer a little more fun,” said Dennis.

For more winter fitness tips and equipment, visit Queen City Running Company in Marquette. You can also find them on their website or Facebook page.

