NTN hosts Passport Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Noquemanon Trail Network is challenging everyone to get out and enjoy the trails.

They’re calling it the Passport Challenge. Yoopers can grab a free passport from Sports Rack, Queen City Running or Blackrocks Brewery.

Then, find the location cards listed on the passport that are hidden on the trails in Marquette County. Visit at least 10 out of the 15 locations to be entered to win some prizes.

The challenge starts Monday and ends February 15.

“The passport challenge is a social distancing safe way to get people out on the trails, to get active and to possibly explore parts of the trails that they’ve never been to before,” Katie Kubont, NTN ambassador program leader, said.

If you’re not a member of NTN, a donation to the trails can get you a passport.

