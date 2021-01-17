Northern Michigan’s Baanerud Highlights Both Days In Wisconsin

CABLE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University nordic ski team spent the weekend at the American Birkebeiner Start as they competed in the CCSA Qualifier/CXC Cup in Cable, Wisconsin.

The weekend started out with Malin Boerjesjoe winning gold in the Women’s 10k with a time of 31:37.1. Her teammate Savanna Fassio also placed among the top-10, finishing sixth in 32:58.7.

On the men’s side, Kjetil Baanerud took first overall with a time of 40:36.9 in the 15k senior race, just ahead of teammate Tobias Moosmann (42:05.8) who finished third. Matthew Bourne rounded out the Wildcats in the top-five, crossing the finish fifth overall with a time of 42:31.8.

Maurus Grond (42:37.1) and Kristoffer Karsrud (43:10.5) also placed among the top qualifiers, finishing seventh and ninth, respectively.

Baanerud followed up Saturday’s performance with another first place finish, this time in the men’s 10k, when he crossed the line in 22:45.7. Moosmann finished directly behind his Wildcat teammate, claiming silver on Sunday with a 10k time of 23:07.2.

Grond, once again, finished seventh on the afternoon, crossing the line in 23:38.0 followed by Karsrud in eighth (23:39.2).

In the women’s race Sunday, Boerjesjoe took the bronze medal with a 5k time of 13:15.9. Fassio also placed among the top-10 finishers, crossing the line in 13:23.7 for sixth overall.

The Wildcat nordic ski team returns to the course in two weeks when they host the CCSA Conference Qualifier at the Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming, Michigan, January 30-31.

