Keweenaw Mountain Lodge open for the winter

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past several years, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge has been welcoming and housing guests during every season, except the winter. Thanks to new ownership, that has all changed.

For the first time in ten years, the 25-cabin lodge is operating during the winter months. Employees Shelli Kargela and Chris Guibert say it’s been a long time coming and the patrons are benefiting.

“When you’re staying up here or coming in here,” Guibert said, “you’re staying in a classic log cabin with a nice fireplace.”

Both staffers say business has been up since Christmas and New Year’s Eve. However, the lodge has been running during a mild winter and the pandemic. Kargela says a lot is being done to make sure every guest is healthy while staying on the property.

“We do a lot of cleaning. We clean handles,” Kargela stated. “As far as the cabins go, we air them out a day before and the day after a stay.”

According to Guibert, all guests are able to take part in multiple outdoor activities, including cross-country skiing, Altai skiing, and snowshoe walking.

“We bought back approximately ten kilometers of trails,” he mentioned. “We also have a marked snowshoe trail that’s there now. We are renting snowshoes here.”

For right now, only Cabins 1 to 14 are available for guests to sleep in throughout the winter.

Despite the lack of snow and COVID-19, Kargela says she and the rest of the staff are able to have safe interactions with the visitors.

“We really get intimate with our guests, if they choose,” she explained. “We get to know them and know their needs. It’s like a community.”

Those at the lodge are watching to see how the winter season goes to see how to move forward next winter. For now, the lodge is advising its guests to do three things: have fun, be joyous, and be adventurous.

