Children across the UP film 3-part animation series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater (SAYT) is hosting a virtual 3-part animation series.

The series includes three 10-minute plays with six separate casts: “More Than a Match” by Aaron Shepard, “Piglet” by Brian Armstrong, and “Lady Washington” by Tyler Dwiggins.

Thirty kids ages 6 through 15 will have a role in one of the films.

Part one premieres on January 23 and the rest of the series will premiere in February.

Rehearsals have been virtual since October. Although it is an unique experience, one of the narrators of the show said she has enjoyed her experience.

“I think everybody worked really hard on it and we all put in lots of work to be part of something even though we have to be at home,” 9-year-old actress, Ellia Marquardson said.

SAYT executive director, Jalina McClain, said the virtual experience has opened more opportunities for more youth to participate and explore new art forms.

“This is just a great leadership opportunity and also just a new way to dive into creativity,” McClain said. “And why not voice acting, right? I mean we can’t be together on stage but we can still act together in a different way.”

Tickets are $5 to stream the series.

