Chance of snow showers, flurries Sunday with sunny breaks east

Potential driving hazards in the form of slushy, slippery roads.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A high pressure system over Central Ontario drives a predominantly north-south wind flow into the Upper Peninsula, producing lake effect clouds and snow showers overnight and into Sunday morning. The wind-flow over the eastern shifts to a more from the northeast into the afternoon, leading to gradual clearing.

The next system arrives on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day bringing a chance of snow showers over the western counties in the afternoon and then spreading eastward.

Temperatures forecasted to plunge below the seasonal average into the end of next week with daytime highs in the 10s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers and flurries; gradual clearing in the eastern counties late

>Highs: 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; colder

>Highs: 10s

