Wildcats’ Defense Not Enough In Loss To SVSU women

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team was handed their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon as they fell to Saginaw Valley State University, 56-52.

The women opened their home slate of competition Saturday afternoon with their first of two contests against the Cardinals. Emily Mueller had the Wildcats out front ealy, registering the first four points of the game for either team. Makaylee Kuhn hopped back to sink a quick three-pointer to give her team the 7-0 lead through the first two minutes of play.

SVSU answered with a few baskets of their own but the Wildcats were relentless and refused to give up the lead they built early in the first quarter. After 10 minutes of play, the Wildcat women owned a 22-12 advantage on the scoreboard.

The second quarter closely mirrored the first, with the Wildcats heading to the locker room up by 10 points again, 32-22.

The second half opened with the Cardinals rallying, eventually coming within one point before the Wildcats jumped back out in front with a four-point lead late in the period.

NMU fought hard but the Cardinals managed to knot the game at 42-42 just 52 seconds into the final quarter before allowing them to take their first lead of the game six seconds later with a made three-point shot.

Despite a valiant effort by the Wildcats late in the half, the team was unable to get back on top of the Cardinals and ultimately tallied their first loss of the year with the 56-52 final.

For the second straight game, Kuhn led the team in points, registering 18 in the loss while Elena Alaix posted double digit figures with 10 points of her own.

Six individuals registered stolen balls in the game while the team posted 27 rebounds, including 20 on the defensive side of the court.

Kuhn led the squad in rebounds (seven) and Mueller had a team-best performance in assists, picking up three in the loss.

The Wildcats and Cardinals conclude their regular season series at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 17.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.