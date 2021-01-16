Wildcat men Earn Weekend Split With 69-57 Victory At SVSU

SAGINAW, Mich. (WLUC) - A thrilling second game for the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team lands them a weekend split at Saginaw Valley State University following a 69-57 victory Saturday evening.

A shooting foul on the Cardinals early in the contest gave NMU the lead, one they would not let up for the remainder of the afternoon.

The Wildcats went on a run to start the contest, going up 11-0 before allowing the Cardinals’ first basket with 4:56 of playing time elapsed. The Cardinals continued to power back into the contest, cutting the NMU lead to three halfway through the first frame. NMU answered, going on a seven-point run of their own, eventually ending the half up by 18, as the scoreboard showed 37-19.

What nearly became the tale of two halves, the Wildcats were outscored 23-2 part way through the second half as SVSU cut the NMU men’s lead to two points, 48-46. The Wildcats broke the scoring drought with a pair of free throws made by Dolapo Olayinka before Noah Parcher sank a deep three-point shot to give his team the 53-46 advantage and light a spark on the Wildcat bench.

The Cardinals continued to battle back into the contest but the Wildcats proved too strong on both sides of the ball to relinquish the lead and ultimately downed their opponent 69-57 to earn the weekend split on the road.

Olayinka led the team in total points while picking up the double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds (eight defensive). The junior also tallied an assist at Saginaw on Saturday while blocking Cardinal shots to help his team to victory.

Justin Kuehl and Noah Parcher also each had double-digit points in the contest with Kuehl leading the team at the half with 11. Parcher finished the night with 10 points and eight rebounds while leading the team in assists with four.

The Wildcat men continue their road stretch next weekend with a pair of games at Ferris State, Friday and Saturday, January 22-23.

