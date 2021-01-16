Ojibwa Casino Marquette holds blood drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Yoopers were winning big on Friday not just for themselves, but for their community.

People stopped by the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette for a blood drive, as those who donated would receive a $20 Free Play.

This is the second blood drive in as many weeks for Ojibwa, with the other one held at the casino’s Baraga location.

Casino employees say it was a vital to help out the community during these difficult times.

“The most important thing is to give back to your community and to those in need because they are in dire need of blood,” said Jim Orr, Ojibwa’s Director of Marketing.

“What a better time where we have COVID and all of these health emergencies happening here in the U.P.,” said the casino’s Promotions and Events Manager, Laura Mayo. “We just need to help.”

Ojibwa plans on having at least one blood drive at each location next year. To find out more about when other blood drives are taking place, go to https://www.mgh.org/our-services/regional-blood-donation.

