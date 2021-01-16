Advertisement

No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp

Minnesota's Liam Robbins (0) celebrates his three-point shot against Michigan in the second...
Minnesota's Liam Robbins (0) celebrates his three-point shot against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 Michigan. This was the first loss for the Wolverines. Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points. The Gophers are 11-4 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten. They played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll. Minnesota held the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers. Michigan fell to 11-1 and 6-1.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic
Baraga hospital responds to county officials’ COVID-19 “manifesto”
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions
COVID-19 relief funding in Upper Michigan.
$2.5M in MEDC COVID-19 funding allocated to Upper Michigan

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles...
Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
NMU men's basketball
Wildcat men Earn Weekend Split With 69-57 Victory At SVSU
NMU women's basketball team
Wildcats’ Defense Not Enough In Loss To SVSU women
North Central Jets celebrate a state title.
Jets offense explodes late as North Central wins State Title game