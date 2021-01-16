Advertisement

NMU engaging with prospective students virtually

Efforts include virtual student panels and campus tours
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Northern Michigan University’s Senior Associate Director of Admissions, Kari Garcia, engaging with future college students is important to try to attract them to campus.

Usually during the winter semester, the school would hold Wildcat Weekend, an open house experience for prospective students and their families. However, last year’s event was canceled.

“Being able to build that relationship and have that face to face communication is really important,” Garcia said. “And so when that is stripped away, what do you do?”

The school’s faculty and students have been working around the clock to showcase NMU to their potential future peers. Engagement efforts include virtual student panels and campus tours, as well as a podcast.

“Two of our admissions counselors started a podcast called You’ve Been Accepted,” Garcia explained. “It’s a great space to welcome those conversations of people at Northern and what this place is actually like.”

As for the application process, NMU has implemented a Test Blind Policy, stating standardized test scores are no longer necessary. Garcia says the school will also be working to make sure potential future Wildcats get properly acclimated.

“We’re going to offer you as many opportunities as we can for you to learn about this place,” she stated, “and understand what we do here at Northern and why this place is so special.”

Prospective students also have no deadlines to apply. NMU hopes its new students will have a normal college experience beginning next fall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions
COVID-19 graphic
Baraga hospital responds to county officials’ COVID-19 “manifesto”
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
COVID-19 relief funding in Upper Michigan.
$2.5M in MEDC COVID-19 funding allocated to Upper Michigan
Grant money graphic.
Employee assistant grant offering assistance to Michigan restaurant and entertainment workers impacted by November 2020 MDHHS order

Latest News

Snowbound Books in Marquette thanks customers for community support
Snowbound Books in Marquette thanks customers for community support
Copper Island Academy proposed as charter alternative in the Keweenaw
Copper Island Academy proposed as charter alternative in the Keweenaw
Law enforcement officials warn of dangers of distracted driving
Law enforcement officials warn of dangers of distracted driving
NMU works to recruit students virtually
NMU works to recruit students virtually
Ojibwa Casinos will remain open at this time. (WLUC photo)
Ojibwa Casino Marquette holds blood drive