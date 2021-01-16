NMU engaging with prospective students virtually

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Northern Michigan University’s Senior Associate Director of Admissions, Kari Garcia, engaging with future college students is important to try to attract them to campus.

Usually during the winter semester, the school would hold Wildcat Weekend, an open house experience for prospective students and their families. However, last year’s event was canceled.

“Being able to build that relationship and have that face to face communication is really important,” Garcia said. “And so when that is stripped away, what do you do?”

The school’s faculty and students have been working around the clock to showcase NMU to their potential future peers. Engagement efforts include virtual student panels and campus tours, as well as a podcast.

“Two of our admissions counselors started a podcast called You’ve Been Accepted,” Garcia explained. “It’s a great space to welcome those conversations of people at Northern and what this place is actually like.”

As for the application process, NMU has implemented a Test Blind Policy, stating standardized test scores are no longer necessary. Garcia says the school will also be working to make sure potential future Wildcats get properly acclimated.

“We’re going to offer you as many opportunities as we can for you to learn about this place,” she stated, “and understand what we do here at Northern and why this place is so special.”

Prospective students also have no deadlines to apply. NMU hopes its new students will have a normal college experience beginning next fall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.